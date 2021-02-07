Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages have commented on WKCMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd.

Shares of WKCMF stock opened at $153.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.82. Wacker Chemie has a 12 month low of $34.00 and a 12 month high of $155.35.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint, and adhesive solutions.

