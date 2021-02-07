Wagerr Price Up 13.8% This Week (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 7th. Wagerr has a total market cap of $7.90 million and approximately $9,257.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wagerr coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0405 or 0.00000106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Wagerr has traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000202 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001362 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002358 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00014189 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Wagerr Coin Profile

Wagerr (CRYPTO:WGR) is a coin. It launched on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 216,330,335 coins and its circulating supply is 194,950,721 coins. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com

Wagerr Coin Trading

Wagerr can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

