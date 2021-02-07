Wanchain (WAN) Trading Up 7.4% This Week

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for $0.45 or 0.00001180 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a market cap of $76.60 million and $4.56 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 45.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.45 or 0.00357739 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00008481 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00009273 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005020 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $851.14 or 0.02215244 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,128,581 coins and its circulating supply is 169,028,581 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Wanchain Coin Trading

Wanchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

