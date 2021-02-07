Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) will announce $0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Waste Connections’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.65. Waste Connections reported earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waste Connections will report full year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.63. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $3.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Waste Connections.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on WCN shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.86.

WCN stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $98.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,120,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,492. The stock has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Waste Connections has a 1 year low of $70.87 and a 1 year high of $111.04.

In other news, VP Matthew Stephen Black sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total value of $214,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,866,298.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WCN. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 100,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,338,000 after purchasing an additional 5,093 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 105,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,783,000 after buying an additional 14,192 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 121,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,428,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,241,000 after buying an additional 5,660 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Waste Connections (WCN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.