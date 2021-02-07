Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 46.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,595 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WM. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. CIBC upped their price objective on Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Sunday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Waste Management from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.07.

In related news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $34,356.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,767,076.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total value of $48,599.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,973.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 67,568 shares of company stock worth $8,203,553 in the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $113.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.34 and a 52 week high of $126.79.

Waste Management announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

