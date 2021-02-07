Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Stock Position Raised by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Waters were worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WAT. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,130,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Waters by 160.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 326,925 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $63,973,000 after buying an additional 201,355 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Waters by 194.6% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 248,460 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $61,471,000 after buying an additional 164,122 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Waters by 230.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 152,254 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,795,000 after buying an additional 106,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the third quarter valued at $20,212,000. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAT stock opened at $283.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30, a P/E/G ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.39 and a fifty-two week high of $299.06.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.76. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Waters from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Waters in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.83.

In related news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,322 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total value of $312,771.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,002,540.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert G. Carson sold 2,277 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.95, for a total value of $519,042.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,451 shares in the company, valued at $786,655.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,599 shares of company stock valued at $1,752,214. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

