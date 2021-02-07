Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.55) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.71). Wave Life Sciences reported earnings of ($1.65) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($3.84) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.10) to ($3.57). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.02) to ($0.50). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Wave Life Sciences.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.13). Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,562.01% and a negative return on equity of 401.32%. The business had revenue of $3.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.68 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on WVE. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

WVE stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.56. 592,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,095. Wave Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $6.61 and a 52 week high of $19.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.35.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 557.1% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 654.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the third quarter worth about $110,000. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

