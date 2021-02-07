Waves Hits One Day Volume of $110.77 Million (WAVES)

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 7th. One Waves coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.03 or 0.00020825 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Waves has traded up 23.2% against the U.S. dollar. Waves has a total market capitalization of $837.35 million and approximately $110.77 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Waves alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00011291 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003993 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003661 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000117 BTC.

About Waves

WAVES is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 104,274,832 coins. Waves’ official message board is forum.wavesplatform.com . Waves’ official website is waves.tech . Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Waves Coin Trading

Waves can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waves using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Waves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waves and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.