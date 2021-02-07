WAX 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.03 Million (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0434 or 0.00000115 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WAX has traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. WAX has a market capitalization of $65.39 million and approximately $4.03 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hive (HIVE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000400 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000235 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000047 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 122.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00042599 BTC.

About WAX

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,723,900,592 coins and its circulating supply is 1,507,309,971 coins. WAX’s official website is wax.io . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog

WAX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

