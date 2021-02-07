WAX (WAXP) Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.03 Million

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 7th. Over the last week, WAX has traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar. One WAX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0438 or 0.00000113 BTC on exchanges. WAX has a total market cap of $66.08 million and $3.03 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hive (HIVE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000422 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001920 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000039 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 144.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00040641 BTC.

About WAX

WAXP is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,724,184,787 coins and its circulating supply is 1,507,526,089 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . WAX’s official website is wax.io . WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling WAX

