Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 782.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 838,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 743,101 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.84% of Wayfair worth $189,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in Wayfair during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,928,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Wayfair during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,443,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 160.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 170,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,506,000 after acquiring an additional 104,827 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth $17,237,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 173,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,628,000 after acquiring an additional 67,219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on W. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Wayfair from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Gordon Haskett lowered Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.84.

Shares of NYSE W opened at $289.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.45, a PEG ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.94. Wayfair Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.70 and a 52 week high of $369.00.

In other Wayfair news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total transaction of $169,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,646,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.79, for a total value of $58,268.97. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,479.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 98,494 shares of company stock valued at $32,525,264. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

