WaykiChain Price Tops $0.24 (WICC)

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 7th. One WaykiChain token can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000634 BTC on major exchanges. WaykiChain has a market cap of $51.09 million and approximately $3.21 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WaykiChain has traded down 18.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WaykiChain Profile

WICC is a token. It launched on January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens. WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WaykiChain is waykichain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

Buying and Selling WaykiChain

WaykiChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WaykiChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WaykiChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

