WazirX Trading Up 13.3% This Week (WRX)

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. One WazirX token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000303 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, WazirX has traded up 13.3% against the dollar. WazirX has a total market capitalization of $26.46 million and approximately $2.91 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00051172 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.10 or 0.00177334 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00058901 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00063534 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.56 or 0.00235817 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00072988 BTC.

WazirX Profile

WazirX’s total supply is 989,300,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 227,283,956 tokens. The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx . The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com

Buying and Selling WazirX

WazirX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

