Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC Invests $2.38 Million in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,167 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,000. FedEx makes up approximately 2.1% of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the third quarter worth $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the third quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 73.5% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 118 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $255.01 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $88.69 and a twelve month high of $305.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $67.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $254.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.04.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $286.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of FedEx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $368.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.00.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

