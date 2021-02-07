Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC Makes New $2.61 Million Investment in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 129,365 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,612,000. The Gap makes up approximately 2.3% of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of The Gap in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in The Gap by 230.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,044 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in The Gap in the third quarter worth about $177,000. Schwab Charitable Fund acquired a new stake in The Gap in the third quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in The Gap by 14.3% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 16,379 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GPS. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on The Gap from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Gap from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. B. Riley lowered their price objective on The Gap from $31.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered The Gap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Gap from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The Gap presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.84.

In other The Gap news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 20,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $444,665.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,058.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Shawn Curran sold 7,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $153,206.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,148.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 45.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of The Gap stock opened at $22.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.10. The Gap, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $26.99. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.44.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.07). The Gap had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 24.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Gap, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, Janie and Jack, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

