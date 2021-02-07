Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC Makes New Investment in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,913 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,729,000. QUALCOMM accounts for about 2.4% of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 223.2% during the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock opened at $145.84 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $167.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.86.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $492,268.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,110.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 35,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $5,516,981.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,365 shares in the company, valued at $10,116,247.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,909 shares of company stock worth $20,502,275 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Argus boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.81.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

