Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC Purchases New Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 117,247 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,051,000. Freeport-McMoRan accounts for 2.6% of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FCX. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,488 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

FCX stock opened at $31.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.10 billion, a PE ratio of -352.52 and a beta of 2.27. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $32.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.19.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

FCX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Argus upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.12.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 485,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total value of $12,255,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,890,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,776,851.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $475,790.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,099.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 977,387 shares of company stock worth $24,508,456 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

