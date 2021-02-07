Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Buys 3,854 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 156.6% during the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.92.

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVX stock opened at $89.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.45. The stock has a market cap of $166.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $112.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.