Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Grows Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,086 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up 2.2% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $14,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 49.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,913,433 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $422,162,000 after buying an additional 1,628,046 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 28.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,444,075 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $553,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,706 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 247.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,228,281 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $104,876,000 after purchasing an additional 875,035 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.2% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 29,606,483 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,543,789,000 after purchasing an additional 630,989 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 766.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 700,784 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $60,211,000 after purchasing an additional 619,881 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBUX. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.56.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.78, for a total value of $10,429,399.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 404,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,166,962.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $287,469.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 265,231 shares of company stock worth $25,800,734. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock opened at $106.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $125.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.29, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.00 and its 200 day moving average is $91.65. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $107.75.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. Starbucks’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

