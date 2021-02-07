Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Has $1.79 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,418 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 3,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total transaction of $2,108,759.73. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,216 shares in the company, valued at $7,096,859.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $567.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.27.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $543.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $528.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $514.23. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $180.68 and a 1 year high of $589.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

