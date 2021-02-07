Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Sells 1,027 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lessened its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $2,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BA. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,698 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 330 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 569 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

BA opened at $207.93 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $349.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.22 billion, a PE ratio of -26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $209.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.98.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at $20,582,306.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BA. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on The Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $221.00 to $199.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Nord/LB cut The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.44.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

