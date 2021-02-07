Wedbush Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Wedbush boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Amazon.com in a report released on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now expects that the e-commerce giant will post earnings of $11.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $8.83. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $4,000.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q3 2021 earnings at $14.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $15.96 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $53.93 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $16.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $17.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $18.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $22.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $74.65 EPS.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AMZN. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,895.35.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,352.15 on Friday. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,215.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,188.71. The company has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 98.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Farmers Trust Co. raised its position in Amazon.com by 3.9% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 158 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $1,272,000. Old Port Advisors increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 486 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.1% during the third quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 4,025 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,674,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,114.36, for a total value of $3,737,232.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,821,158.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $904,086.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,383,864.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,344 shares of company stock worth $22,959,628. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

