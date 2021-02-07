Wedbush Comments on Cognizant Technology Solutions Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) – Wedbush decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now forecasts that the information technology service provider will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.97. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.89 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.27 EPS.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. HSBC lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.88.

CTSH opened at $74.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $82.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total transaction of $36,529.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,592 shares in the company, valued at $3,216,510.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 1,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $86,375.40. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,043 shares in the company, valued at $404,448.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,561 shares of company stock worth $828,293. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 66.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,243,004 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $155,634,000 after purchasing an additional 898,417 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.7% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,834,301 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $335,597,000 after purchasing an additional 861,075 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 412.1% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 601,102 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,729,000 after purchasing an additional 483,714 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,346,597 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $192,304,000 after purchasing an additional 296,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 36.2% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,070,721 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $74,329,000 after purchasing an additional 284,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

