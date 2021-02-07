West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Bought by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,422 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.8% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,199 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 25.3% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,427 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 272.5% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter worth approximately $543,000. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WST opened at $291.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of 76.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $292.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.18. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.53 and a 12-month high of $312.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

Several research firms recently commented on WST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 24th. Stephens began coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

