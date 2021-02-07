Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Sold by AMF Pensionsforsakring AB

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lowered its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 234,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,151 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned 0.05% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $9,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WPM. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Shares of WPM opened at $40.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 51.44, a P/E/G ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52-week low of $18.66 and a 52-week high of $57.89.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $307.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.00 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The business’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WPM. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.27.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.