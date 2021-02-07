Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,448 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. Alleghany Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,129,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 19.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,939,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,897 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 41.8% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,519,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,724,000 after purchasing an additional 742,686 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2,673.5% in the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 577,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,114,000 after purchasing an additional 557,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 17.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,985,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,993,000 after purchasing an additional 434,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WPM opened at $40.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.44, a P/E/G ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.66 and a fifty-two week high of $57.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.81.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $307.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.27.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

