WhiteCoin Price Tops $0.56 on Exchanges (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 7th. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $139.01 million and $773,979.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001430 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00020624 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00010764 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003934 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003656 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000115 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,183,629 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

WhiteCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

