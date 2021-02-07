Whittier Trust Co. Increases Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 389,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.3% of Whittier Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $61,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Cowen raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.13.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $164.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.51. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $173.65. The stock has a market cap of $432.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 46.54%.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

