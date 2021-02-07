William Blair Comments on Amgen Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Amgen in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $3.76 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.25. William Blair also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q2 2022 earnings at $5.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $20.54 EPS.

Get Amgen alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Amgen from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Amgen from $308.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on Amgen from $250.00 to $242.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Amgen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.39.

Shares of AMGN opened at $236.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $137.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $237.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. Amgen has a twelve month low of $177.05 and a twelve month high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total transaction of $235,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,965,811.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,360 shares of company stock valued at $2,924,216. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a $1.76 dividend. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.18%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.