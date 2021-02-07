William Blair Weighs in on Harley-Davidson, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Harley-Davidson in a report issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. William Blair analyst R. Sundby anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $725.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.50 million. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HOG. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

NYSE HOG opened at $33.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 46.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54. Harley-Davidson has a one year low of $14.31 and a one year high of $43.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Harley-Davidson news, CFO John A. Olin sold 92,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $3,169,468.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,393.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is 2.38%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Featured Story: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.