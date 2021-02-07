Wings Price Tops $0.0259 on Major Exchanges (WINGS)

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 7th. Wings has a market cap of $2.59 million and $10,685.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wings has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. One Wings token can now be bought for $0.0259 or 0.00000068 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00063235 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $432.67 or 0.01130015 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,384.56 or 0.06227762 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005828 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00050048 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00023337 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00017148 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00033053 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

About Wings

WINGS is a token. It launched on April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 tokens. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO . The official website for Wings is wings.ai

Wings Token Trading

Wings can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wings should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wings using one of the exchanges listed above.

