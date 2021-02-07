WINk (WIN) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $6.34 Million

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. During the last week, WINk has traded 21% higher against the U.S. dollar. One WINk coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WINk has a market cap of $39.90 million and $6.34 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002361 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00014936 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 53.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WINk Profile

WIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

Buying and Selling WINk

WINk can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WINk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

