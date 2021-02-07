Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 153,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,145,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 5.4% of Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 19.1% in the third quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,764,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,646 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 283.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 529,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,286,000 after acquiring an additional 391,267 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 892.4% in the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 240,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,548,000 after purchasing an additional 216,195 shares during the period. GenWealth Group Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 87.5% during the third quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 424,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,710,000 after purchasing an additional 198,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BFT Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $8,612,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $61.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.75. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $37.79 and a 1 year high of $61.89.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

