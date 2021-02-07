Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Invests $1.67 Million in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.0% of Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $34,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $293.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $276.72 and a 200-day moving average of $238.33. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $123.28 and a one year high of $293.27.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

