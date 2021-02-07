Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 100,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,866,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 7.7% of Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 38.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 808,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,110,000 after purchasing an additional 63,112 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 9,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 92.7% during the third quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $134.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.94 and a 200-day moving average of $119.76. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.25 and a 1 year high of $135.21.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.