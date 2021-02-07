Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,000. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 0.7% of Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 209,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,830,000 after buying an additional 13,956 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $4,159,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 18,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $331.36 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $164.93 and a 1-year high of $332.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $316.55 and its 200 day moving average is $299.82.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

