Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% in the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 17,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,608,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $389.12 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $389.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $377.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $353.14.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

