WOM Protocol (WOM) Trading 4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. WOM Protocol has a total market capitalization of $17.74 million and $1.00 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOM Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000460 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, WOM Protocol has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WOM Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00062066 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $408.32 or 0.01081141 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,292.73 or 0.06070673 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005708 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00049045 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00023642 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00016615 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002648 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00031101 BTC.

About WOM Protocol

WOM Protocol (WOM) is a token. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,207,450 tokens. WOM Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/wom-protocol . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol . WOM Protocol’s official website is womprotocol.io

Buying and Selling WOM Protocol

WOM Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOM Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOM Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WOM Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOM Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.