Woodcoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $66,508.00 (LOG)

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. Over the last week, Woodcoin has traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar. One Woodcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000265 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Woodcoin has a market cap of $820,353.28 and approximately $66,508.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,574.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,592.79 or 0.04129164 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $151.38 or 0.00392448 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $456.56 or 0.01183599 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $186.50 or 0.00483489 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $154.71 or 0.00401079 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003588 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.91 or 0.00240873 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00021849 BTC.

Woodcoin Profile

Woodcoin (LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Woodcoin Coin Trading

Woodcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

