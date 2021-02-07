Woodcoin Trading Up 10.8% Over Last 7 Days (LOG)

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. One Woodcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000275 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar. Woodcoin has a market cap of $844,044.33 and approximately $70,410.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,252.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,571.67 or 0.04108640 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $148.37 or 0.00387872 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $438.18 or 0.01145497 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.45 or 0.00476963 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $148.37 or 0.00387873 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003617 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.88 or 0.00240194 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00021335 BTC.

Woodcoin Profile

Woodcoin (LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Woodcoin Coin Trading

Woodcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars.

