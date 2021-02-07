Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) will report ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Workhorse Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.17). Workhorse Group posted earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 700%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Workhorse Group will report full-year earnings of ($2.30) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.35). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Workhorse Group.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WKHS shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Workhorse Group from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Workhorse Group in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

In other news, Director H. Benjamin Samuels sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $833,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 560,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,009,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gregory T. Ackerson sold 3,223 shares of Workhorse Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $89,953.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,499.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 907,574 shares of company stock valued at $23,512,950 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WKHS. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Workhorse Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Workhorse Group by 271.4% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 21.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workhorse Group stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.61. The company had a trading volume of 13,474,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,823,988. Workhorse Group has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $42.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.95, a PEG ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group, Inc engages in designing and build performance battery-electric vehicles and aircraft. It develops cloud-based, real-time telematics performance monitoring systems. The firm operates in two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The Automotive division operates as a original equipment manufacturer of class 3-6 commercial-grade, medium-duty truck chassis, marketed under the Workhorse brand.

