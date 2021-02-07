World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,471 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of World Acceptance worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of World Acceptance by 524.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in World Acceptance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $502,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in World Acceptance by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in World Acceptance by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in World Acceptance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Alice Lindsay Caulder sold 2,075 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $286,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,608. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Mcintyre sold 259 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.56, for a total transaction of $30,448.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,880,842.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,043 shares of company stock valued at $4,126,010 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of World Acceptance stock opened at $130.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $897.13 million, a PE ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.79. World Acceptance Co. has a twelve month low of $43.16 and a twelve month high of $170.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.17. The company has a current ratio of 11.23, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The credit services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $1.56. World Acceptance had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 14.91%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that World Acceptance Co. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

