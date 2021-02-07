Wownero Price Up 2.3% Over Last 7 Days (WOW)

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. Wownero has a market cap of $1.47 million and $168,942.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wownero has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. One Wownero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0414 or 0.00000108 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002606 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00050345 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.03 or 0.00177170 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00063127 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $470.30 or 0.01224805 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,581.26 or 0.06722405 BTC.

Wownero Coin Profile

Wownero is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 35,593,128 coins. Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wownero’s official website is wownero.org

Wownero Coin Trading

Wownero can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wownero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wownero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

