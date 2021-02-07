WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company.

WPP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of WPP by 104,193.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 30,216 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of WPP by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 321,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,398,000 after purchasing an additional 23,387 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WPP in the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of WPP by 117.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WPP in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 3.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WPP opened at $55.93 on Friday. WPP has a 1-year low of $27.18 and a 1-year high of $64.35. The company has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.99.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

