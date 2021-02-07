WPP TOKEN Price Down 20.4% Over Last 7 Days (WPP)

WPP TOKEN (CURRENCY:WPP) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 7th. One WPP TOKEN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WPP TOKEN has traded down 20.4% against the U.S. dollar. WPP TOKEN has a market capitalization of $1.50 million and $2,813.00 worth of WPP TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WPP TOKEN Coin Profile

WPP TOKEN is a coin. It launched on September 22nd, 2018. WPP TOKEN’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,392,904,509 coins. The Reddit community for WPP TOKEN is /r/wppcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WPP TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @wppenergycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WPP TOKEN is wppenergy.io

According to CryptoCompare, “WPP is a renewable energy company, having multiple projects with governments around the globe. WPP seek to develop a blockchain-based project with two distinct platforms: Global Green Energy Platform and WPP Exchange Platform. Global Green Energy Platform will be acting as a sales facilitator providing green energy solutions, services and goods from the green energy suppliers around the world. WPP Exchange Platform will play as the necessary gateway to the Global Green Energy Platform since all the following must trade in WPP Tokens (Peer-to-Peer, Business-to-Business and Business-to-Customer renewable energy marketplace of suppliers electricity and electricity generating hardware). WPP Token is based on the ERC20, that will be used as a medium of exchange on all the above platforms. “

WPP TOKEN Coin Trading

