Wrapped Bitcoin Trading Up 15.9% This Week (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. During the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $38,502.19 or 1.00271863 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market cap of $4.68 billion and $194.01 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00037170 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00067739 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000233 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000239 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003222 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Profile

WBTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 121,625 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Trading

Wrapped Bitcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

