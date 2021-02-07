Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Market Capitalization Achieves $187.19 Million

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 7th. Wrapped BNB has a market cap of $187.19 million and approximately $130.77 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded 57.2% higher against the dollar. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be bought for $69.88 or 0.00181163 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00052332 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.97 or 0.00181387 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00065251 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00056228 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.92 or 0.00235690 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00075084 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Token Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 2,678,681 tokens. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org

Wrapped BNB Token Trading

Wrapped BNB can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

