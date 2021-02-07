Wrapped BNB (WBNB) One Day Volume Hits $125.82 Million

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Over the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 55.2% higher against the dollar. Wrapped BNB has a total market cap of $193.24 million and $125.82 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped BNB token can now be bought for approximately $68.68 or 0.00178741 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00050615 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.73 or 0.00178880 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 35.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00063829 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00063143 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.73 or 0.00233534 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00073677 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Token Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 2,813,794 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org

Wrapped BNB Token Trading

Wrapped BNB can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

