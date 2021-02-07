Wrapped NXM (WNXM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $83.84 Million

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. Wrapped NXM has a market capitalization of $83.84 million and approximately $31.83 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wrapped NXM has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped NXM token can now be bought for approximately $49.99 or 0.00131370 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped NXM alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002630 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00051078 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.08 or 0.00176259 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00059016 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00063390 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.50 or 0.00237811 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00074608 BTC.

About Wrapped NXM

Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 tokens. The official website for Wrapped NXM is nexusmutual.io

Wrapped NXM Token Trading

Wrapped NXM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped NXM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.