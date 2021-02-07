X-CASH (XCASH) Hits Market Cap of $6.48 Million

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. Over the last seven days, X-CASH has traded up 92.5% against the US dollar. One X-CASH coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. X-CASH has a market cap of $6.48 million and $248,472.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000026 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00007263 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About X-CASH

X-CASH (CRYPTO:XCASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 61,157,154,196 coins. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

X-CASH Coin Trading

X-CASH can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-CASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy X-CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

